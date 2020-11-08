tift park.jpg

With the election finally over, most people's attention has turned to the holiday season. Shoppers at the Tift Park Community Market at Pretoria Fields got the opportunity to do a little Christmas shopping Sunday when the annual market set up shop inside the downtown Albany brewery.

 Staff Photo: Tara Dyer Stoyle

ALBANY -- With the election finally over, most people's attention has turned to the holiday season. Shoppers at the Tift Park Community Market at Pretoria Fields got the opportunity to do a little Christmas shopping Sunday when the annual market set up shop inside the downtown brewery.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.