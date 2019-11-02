ALBANY -- Tommy Coleman's 71 now, the same age his legal mentor, Jimmy Davis, was when the two started working together as law partners, and, oh by the way, Davis was still actively practicing law as he neared the century mark.
Coleman's hair has a touch more white in it, his face slightly altered by the passage of time but still virtually unlined. Those are the only minute signs that suggest the man who served 10 years as Albany's mayor in the '80s, '90s and early '00s has been stamped by the living of his life. Coleman still has the wiry, Ichabod Crane-esque body that he had as a much younger man. Sit down with him for a conversation, and you quickly realize that his mind is still as sharp as it's ever been.
Coleman did sit down with The Albany Herald recently to share his insight on the seven-person mayor's race that possibly will be decided on Tuesday -- most political followers say a runoff is likely -- and to talk about a unique career that's had him in and around both local and state seats of power. Coleman offered some memorable anecdotes of his time in the Albany mayor's office and serving as legal counsel for some of southwest Georgia's smallest municipalities and agencies.
"Jimmy Davis and I started a firm together with an idea that we'd have a commercial practice," Coleman said. "But Jimmy was hired by a group in Unadilla when they were planning a recall petition against the mayor there, and Jimmy said, 'You have to go to a hearing there.' Things kind of grew from that, and the last time we counted I had signed on to represent 35 governments or agencies.
"The way I look at the job is that governments and their agencies do controversial things, so I have to be the one who tells people who are used to doing what they want things they don't want to hear."
And while Coleman humbly brushes aside the enormity of such a workload by saying "I have a bevy of talented young lawyers to help me now," it's clear that when something big is going down in communities like Camilla, Baconton or Smithville, it's Coleman officials in those cities want representing their point of view.
Coleman's journey to his current partnership in the Perry Walters firm is a unique one, especially given that he didn't turn to the law as a career until after he'd given the world of finance a go.
A third-generation Albanian, Coleman called growing up in Albany "Mayberry-like." He remembers well cruising up and down Slappey Drive "pretty much just like 'American Graffiti'" in his first vehicle, a 1957 purple Plymouth, complete with fins. But it was the folk group The Bittersweets that he and a group of Albany High School friends formed that led him to Athens and the University of Georgia after members of the group finished two-year stints at Albany Junior College.
"All of us decided to go to the University of Georgia together," Coleman, who studied political science and journalism at UGA, said. "We eventually played on Ted Mack's Amateur Hour (a televised program similar to today's 'America's Got Talent' competition) and played a few parties around Athens. But the girls in the group joined sororities, and the band just kind of petered out."
Coleman got his first taste of politics at Darton when he, "still a little on the shy side," ran for student body president.
"There are a lot of things I don't remember over the years, but I remember winning that election 281-80," Coleman said.
Coleman and Pam Hudson were hired by 8th Congressional District candidate Bill Stuckey to travel with Stuckey's campaign and sing at campaign stops all over the region.
"I was 18, not even registered to vote at the time, and we traveled all over that district, singing to help draw a crowd," Coleman said. "It was pretty neat becoming 'the biggest thing to hit Willacoochee' and small towns like that. But being a part of that changed my life. We wouldn't be talking today if not for that experience."
Coleman entered local politics as a 26-year-old when he ran for a seat on the Albany City Commission. He served alongside the first black members of that body: Robert Montgomery and Mary Young-Cummings. He became something of a "local folk hero" when he stood up to then-Mayor James H. Gray in opposition to building what would become the James H. Gray Civic Center. That episode also taught him a lesson about political clout.
"I was going to run for mayor pro tem, and I asked Bill Mills, who was on the commission then, if he'd mind nominating me," Coleman said. "He said he would, but when we got in the meeting Mayor Gray called for nominations and said, 'I nominate Bill Mills.' I'll always think that was for my opposing him on the civic center, but most of my constituents at the time opposed it."
Coleman was called to Atlanta by then-Gov. George Busbee at age 30 to serve as executive director of the state Democratic Party. He worked with Jimmy Carter's presidential campaign in the state, helping organize state and national delegations to participate in conventions in both. Coleman later went to work for C&S Bank and managed John Glenn's presidential campaign in Georgia before returning to Albany.
Before he did, though, he went to school nights to finish requirements for a law degree.
Even though state political luminary Carl Sanders told Coleman "You'll never go back to Albany; the bright lights (of Atlanta) will get you," Coleman did just that. He ran for mayor, defeated incumbent Larry Bays and served a two-year term before starting his law practice. Coleman ran again in 1994 and won a pair of two-year terms and a four-year term before being ousted by Dr. Willie Adams, Albany's first black mayor.
"Each time I ran, I got fewer and fewer black votes," Coleman said. "People can argue the pros and cons, but it's just a matter of fact that people, if given the chance, like to vote for people who look like them. I did things that I thought were important to the black community, but the writing was on the wall that Albany was going to elect a black mayor.
"I'd always held out that I was going to walk away from politics, not get voted out, but I stayed too long."
Coleman offers some interesting tidbits about his time in the mayor's office.
-- "You can't have an effective government if your elected officials are not willing to behave like civil ladies and gentlemen. With Henry Mathis, David Williams and Arthur Williams -- none of whom were on my side -- getting three votes (needed to carry a matter) became a struggle."
-- "Henry Mathis, as everyone knows, sold his vote and was arrested for it. But what most people don't know is that Henry went back to the man who paid him money to support his liquor license and told the man 'I need $200 more for the mayor.' When that came out, the GBI came and questioned me. They were obviously embarrassed, but they said they had to follow up every lead."
-- "I came into office (for his second term) after the Flood of '94, and I learned a lot about the politics of disaster. There was a lot of money that came to the city, and I had to work to see that it was spent appropriately. That was made tougher when you had a commissioner like David Williams suggesting that we 'just take all of that money and give everyone in the city $10,000.'"
Coleman said the best political advice he ever got was from his mentor, Buford Collins.
"When I was a 26-year-old commissioner and didn't know a sewer pipe from a hole in the ground, I asked Buford what I should do," Coleman said. "He gave me some great advice: 'Go to the meetings, don't say anything for six months, and when Brad Lanier raises his hand, you raise yours.' That's how I figured who was on first base."
Even though he remains active -- doting on his grandchildren -- Coleman's not making plans to walk into the sunset anytime soon.
"I had to make choices, and work cost me a lot of time with my kids: Flinn, Whitney and Claire," he said. "I worked too much to develop an interest like golfing, fishing, building things. So I'll continue to work with the people in these government agencies, many of whom I've become friends with.
"I remember going into Baconton to talk with their mayor, and he had to crawl out of a manhole to talk with me. Or going into another small city and all of the commissioners having to test-drive a tractor before they'd buy it. They asked me how we did things like that in Albany, and I tried to explain our process. I figured out eventually that while there are more zeroes (in the budget) in Albany and larger cities, it's all the same stuff."
Coleman knows, though, that there will come a time when he can't continue to function at the same high level.
"We recently bought a little place on St. Simons," he says. "My grandchildren call me 'Boss,' and one of them was answering a teacher's question recently and said, 'My Boss bought me a beach house.' So that's pretty cool. I've got my grandkids and we have a beach house. I don't have any immediate plans to stop doing what I'm doing, but if I have to because it's ultimately not my choice, I think I'll be fine."