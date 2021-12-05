ALBANY -- The Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club's annual Salvation Army Christmas Stockings for Kids collection was held at the club's Nov. 29 meeting. The drive was coordinated by Joan Seay, and after the meeting the stockings were delivered to the Albany Salvation Army headquarters by Kristin Caso. Salvation Army Capt. James Sullivan was on hand to accept the delivery. The event gathers toys, small clothing items, and treats for underprivileged youngsters in the community.
