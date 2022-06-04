Editor’s Note: Several weeks ago I wrote a column that essentially accused the Albany City Commission of being unethical in its failure to follow through on an agreement the city reached with South Georgia Rails to Trails to complete a 13.6-mile trail from downtown Albany to the city of Sasser in exchange for access to rights-of-way along a trail bed that allowed the city to expand its utilities reach. After that column appeared, I was contacted by a number of people who told me that my accusations were not founded in fact and that I should dig deeper. Those calls led me to research the details of this agreement and the circumstances surrounding it. Suffice it to say the issue is much more detailed than I was initially given to assume. After talking with many people involved with the issue and poring over materials received through Open Records requests from City Attorney Nathan Davis and his hard-working office staff, I have decided to undertake a series of articles that better explains the issue. This is the first in that series.
ALBANY — Many assumed the trouble with the city of Albany’s agreement it reached with South Georgia Rails to Trails started in August of 2020 when SGRT filed a $7 million breach of contract suit against the city.
Albany had not, as it had agreed to do in April of 2015, built out the 13.6-mile trail along a railbed it purchased from SGRT for “public, open space and recreational purposes.” The essence of that agreement was to be a swap for utility rights of way for development of a multi-use trail. Maintenance of the trail was to have been overseen by SGRT.
But complications with the agreement sprang up almost immediately.
One of the first bits of business that was crucial to the agreement was the removal of “ballast” from the trail bed. Oxford Construction Co. of Albany was to remove the large rocks along the trail in exchange for the ballast itself, which the company could use in its plant. But weather delays and what some say was an underhanded attempt to “get even” with principles in the trail project kept Oxford from finishing its part of the project.
“Yesterday we completed the RR ballast removal on the final RR section from North Monroe (Street) in Dougherty County,” Oxford President J. Bruce Melton noted in a letter to city officials dated Dec. 16, 2020, some eight months after the trail was to have been completed. “... This now completes all the RR ballast removal and temporary seeding and mulching from N. Monroe Street in Albany to Sasser in Terrell County.”
Persons involved with the project note that the delay in Oxford’s removal of the ballast was exacerbated by an “angry citizen” who, in an “attempt to get even” with one of the principals in the project, complained that Oxford did not have an environmental plan in place or a silt fence erected for the entire 13-plus miles of the project, which is required in such construction projects.
“Oxford agreed to remove the ballast for the materials partially because they wanted to help facilitate the project,” the person noted. “But to put that silt fence up over the 13 miles of the project would have cost them a lot of money; I heard between $300,000 and $400,000. Someone — I’ve heard it was the person, who had been cited for not erecting such a silt fence on one of his projects — made a complaint, and a cease-and-desist order was granted.”
Unsure what to do, city and Oxford officials worked together to get approval to continue with the project with the caveat that it put up silt fences along sections it was working on at any given time. And, thus, that phase of the project took longer than the five years of the agreement to complete.
Another major concern that still has not been solved is an agreement on what type of materials to use on the trail. Under the direction of then-City Manager Sharon Subadan, the city got a bid on the part of the trail in Dougherty County and a second bid that would include the Dougherty County portion of the trail and the Lee County portion.
County Attorney Spencer Lee, who is one of the most ardent proponents of the countywide trail system and who advised South Georgia Rails to Trails on its lawsuit, said the city’s seeking bids on the project constituted an agreement on the city’s part to the Master Plan paid for by both the city and county.
“That’s where the $7 million in the lawsuit came from,” Lee said. “The cost was, basically, $1 million for the Dougherty County portion and $4 million for the Lee County portion, which is a little more than 6 miles. We figured the Terrell County portion would be around $2 million.”
But some say the fact that no agreement has been reached on what type of surface to use on the trail shows that there is no agreement in place. City Commissioner Bob Langstaff said as much in communications with Subadan.
“We need to decide if we are building our Rails to Trails to primarily be a local community trail or a destination trail utilized by more than locals,” Langstaff said in a 2017 email to Subadan. “... A trail user survey is important to figure out who you are building the trail for. That could affect trail composition.”
Langstaff said Friday that no agreement has ever been reached on the trail’s composition, so there is in effect no agreement in place.
“We’ve never agreed on a surface, so how can (SGRT) sue us with no agreement in place?” he said. “We did those earlier bids to test the waters, not because an agreement was in place. The contract says the parties must ‘formally approve a plan,’ and before we will formally agree to a plan we must agree on a surface.
“It’s ludicrous to say that a binding bid was put out because there has never been four votes (on the city commission) agreeing to a surface.”
Another stumbling block, those involved in the discussion say, is that Lee County has specific laws in place that would add additional costs to the project. Lee officials, though, agreed to complete their portion of the trail “in-house,” using Public Works labor, but that offer was met with the threat of a lawsuit by SGRT.
Lee said the Lee offer was spearheaded by Albany Commissioner Chad Warbington.
“We met with Chad, and the first words out of his mouth were, ‘We ain’t going to spend any city money in Lee County’,” Lee said. “We had to (threaten) a lawsuit to stop that plan.”
Moving forward, most parties in the ongoing dispute are banking on a RAISE Grant that could secure COVID recovery infrastructure funds from the federal government. A grant application obtained by The Albany Herald through an Open Records request shows that the city has requested $14,612,022 in grant funding, which it would supplement with some $3.6 million, of which some $3 million has been set aside from transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST) collections.
“There are state and federal funds that the city should have been pursuing five years ago,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. “The RAISE Grant, if allocated, could possibly get things done, but there are still a lot of issues in play in this. Only two of the current commission’s members — Jon Howard and Bob Langstaff — were on the commission when this agreement was reached.
“And while all of us recognize the quality-of-life benefits of this trail, there are other issues that are seen as priorities.”
Which, Lee said, brings the question to a head.
“We have agreed to remove our suit right now while we wait to see of this grant goes through,” the county attorney said Friday. “If the money comes through, the lawsuit goes away and the trail gets built. If it doesn’t, then we litigate.”
