ALBANY -- Finding affordable housing is certainly at a premium in southwest Georgia right now, but someone apparently took that concept to the extreme with this trailer that is sitting by the turnoff onto Eight Mile Road from Gillionville Road in Dougherty County.
featured
Trailers for sale or rent ...
- By Tara Dyer Stoyle
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local officials warn 'risky behavior' may be behind increase in new COVID-19 cases
- At-risk incentive pay at Tift hospital system raises questions
- Saturday night concert in Dougherty County draws complaints
- Six injured in shooting at Big Daddy's Lounge
- Property tax book gives guidance on land used for agriculture
- Purple Innovations to add 360 jobs, invest $21 million in Henry County
- Dangerous dog ordinance raises concerns for Albany Commission
- Pretoria Fields in Albany, German syringe manufacturer respond to coronavirus with innovation
- KATHLEEN PARKER: Here's why Trump can still win
- Noah Smith joins Quail Forever as a conservation specialist
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you think Major League Baseball can finish the season?
With MLB canceling games in the first week due to COVID-19, do you think the league will be able to finish the season?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.