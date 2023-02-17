16-hour Air New Zealand flight to nowhere caps a 'wild' trip for one frequent flyer

This June 2022 photo shows Air New Zealand planes at Wellington Airport.

 William West/AFP/Getty Images

It's the stuff of nightmares. You're trying to get somewhere, you've prepped and planned and you're doing your best and yet you end up right back where you started.

That's about what happened to frequent flyer Bryan Gottlieb and his fellow Air New Zealand passengers on Thursday when their planned journey from Auckland to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport was disrupted by an electrical outage at the airport.

Tags