...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Geneva and
Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal
Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland
Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty,
Madison, North Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady,
Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The ground remains saturated from recent excessive rainfall.
It will only take around 2 inches of rainfall in one hour at
most locations to produce flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Luisa Roldan's 1692 sculpture “Saint Michael the Archangel Defeating the Devil (El Arcángel San Miguel venciendo al demonio)" will be on display for the first time at the Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid, Spain.
Staff members of the museum unveil a tapestry called "El jardin de las delicias" at the Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May. 19, 2023. Spain is set to unveil what is touted as one of Europe's cultural highlights of the year with the opening in Madrid of The Royal Collections Gallery next month. The Gallery will feature master paintings, tapestries, sculptures, decorative art pieces, armory and sumptuous royal furniture collected by Spanish monarchs over five centuries that spanned the Spanish Empire of the Hapsburg and Bourbon dynasties.
Patrimonio Nacional
The new space features hundreds of windows which bathe the space in light.
Patrimonio Nacional
The modernist architecture was designed to contrast with the classic art on show.
Patrimonio Nacional
Madrid (CNN) — When the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao opened in northern Spain 25 years ago, architect Frank Gehry’s curvy titanium-clad building was itself as much a part of the attraction for many art lovers as the exhibits inside.
As Spain opens the long-awaited Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid next week, its sleek new eight-story building, perched on an iconic hillside next to the Royal Palace, may also steal some of the attention from the Old Masters on display. Spanish architects Emilio Tuñon and Luis Mansilla won the 2017 American Architecture Prize and a dozen other awards for this design, built with white concrete, granite and oak and featuring hundreds of windows overlooking the leafy gardens below the Royal Palace and the expansive Casa de Campo park beyond.