American Airlines guarantees family seating in new customer service plan

American Airlines has updated its family seating policy.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

American Airlines will guarantee that children will be seated next to an accompanying adult, according to the airline's updated customer service plan. It's the latest airline response to calls for better family seating policies.

The move comes alongside an announcement from the Department of Transportation about a family seating "dashboard" it plans to publish next week "to show which airlines guarantee families can sit together for free," Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter on Tuesday.

