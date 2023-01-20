Another sweet deal for the highest-end flyers: Delta and United are bringing back desserts

Desserts are returning to premium cabins on United's international flights.

Here's some "tough news" for premium travelers whose New Year's resolution was healthier meals: Desserts are back.

After a pandemic pause, the signature treats are returning to premium cabins at United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

