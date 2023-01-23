Head to Croatia's northern Adriatic coast to discover some of the country's most captivating regions. While Dubrovnik and other parts of southern Dalmatia get the lion's share of attention, the Istrian peninsula and the neighboring islands and coastal ports of the Kvarner Gulf reveal other sides of Croatia's rich culture and history.

In fact, there's almost too much history to absorb -- ancient Greeks and Romans, Venetians, Austro-Hungarians and Italians have all left their mark on the region's architecture, the language and the food.

