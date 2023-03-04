Europe will start charging for entry in 2024

Seen here is the Trieste city hall on Piazza Unita d Italia square in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy. Europe will start charging non-EU passport holders for entry in 2024.

 xbrchx/Adobe Stock

This week in travel news: The European Commission will start charging for a new visa waiver scheme next year, plus our pick of Croatian and Italian destinations and new Asian hotels.

Europe delays visa waiver scheme till 2024

