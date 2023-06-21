The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 300 PM EDT.
* At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Albany, Putney, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Walker, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Lockett Crossing, South
Albany, Radium Springs, Williamsburg, Pecan City and Ducker.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dougherty, south
central Lee, north central Baker, east central Calhoun Counties in
southwestern Georgia and west central Worth Counties in south central
Georgia through 100 PM EDT...
At 1215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Marine Corps Logistics Base to near Leary.
These storms were nearly stationary.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Putney, Albany, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner
City, Walker, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South
Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Pecan City, Ducker, Acree
and Williamsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
