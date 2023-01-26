Qatar hasn't only been busy building soccer stadiums but also a slew of architecturally striking and accessible museums in its well-documented quest to be recognized as the arts capital of the Arabian Peninsula. Qatar travel guide

Most of the Gulf nation's major museums have opened or been renovated during the past decade, with three additional art institutions scheduled to expand Qatar's cultural offerings by 2030: the Lusail Museum showcasing Qatar Museums' Orientalist collection; the Art Mill Museum focused on contemporary art; and the Qatar Auto Museum celebrating the nation's obsession with luxury cars.

