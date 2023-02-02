Hong Kong is set to give away 500,000 free airline tickets to lure back tourists

The Hello Hong Kong campaign launch ceremony was held on February 2.

 Lam Yik/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hong Kong's government has announced plans to give away 500,000 free airline tickets as part of efforts to revive its tourism industry and attract visitors back to the city.

The "Hello Hong Kong" initiative was unveiled on Thursday but has been in the works for over two years.

