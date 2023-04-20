Need help finding the hotel within Doha's airport? Look for the 23-foot-tall teddy bear made out of bronze and hang a right at the Hermes store.

Passengers transiting through Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital can choose to leave the airport and join a free tour of some of the capital's most famous attractions, including Souq Waqif and the Golden Masjid.

