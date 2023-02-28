Longing for the 'golden age' of air travel? Be careful what you wish for

A model poses as a passenger walking off the Pan American Clipper "Challenge" Lockheed 1049 airliner circa 1947.

 Ivan Dmitri/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Long lines at security checkpoints, tiny plastic cups of soda, small bags of pretzels, planes filled to capacity, fees attached to every amenity -- all reflect the realities of 21st century commercial air travel. It's no wonder that many travelers have become nostalgic for the so-called "golden age" of air travel in the United States.

During the 1950s, airlines promoted commercial air travel as glamorous: stewardesses served full meals on real china, airline seats were large (and frequently empty) with ample legroom, and passengers always dressed well.

Janet Bednarek is a professor of history at University of Dayton.

