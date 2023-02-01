More than 2,000 Wednesday flights canceled

Ongoing winter weather situations across the US continue to cause flight disruptions, with more than 1,200 flights already canceled for Feb.1, and pictured, a customer speaks with a gate agent at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 31.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Ongoing winter weather situations across the US continue to cause flight disruptions, with more than 2,000 flights already canceled for Wednesday.

The effects of ice storms in the central and southern parts of the country have caused thousands of delayed or canceled flights across a wide swath of the US this week.

CNN's Marnie Hunter and Monica Garrett contributed reporting.

