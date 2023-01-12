A huge Pompeii house covered in erotic frescoes which has been closed to the public for 20 years has reopened after undergoing a dramatic renovation.

The historic House of the Vettii, located about 16 miles south of Naples, Italy, is thought to have belonged to two men freed from slavery -- Aulus Vettius Conviva and Aulus Vettius Restitutus -- who went on to fill the property with ancient art after making their fortune selling wine.

