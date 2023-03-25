The slopes are open for summer, at least in California.
Several California ski resorts have announced they have received so much snow that they plan to stay open until well into the summer months.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 79, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA GADSDEN JEFFERSON LEON MADISON IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA JACKSON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK IRWIN LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL SEMINOLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALMA, ASHBURN, ASHTON, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BEACHTON, BELLVIEW, BERRIEN CO A/P, BLAKELY, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BROWNTOWN, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CASA BLANCO, CENTERVILLE, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, COLQUITT, COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, COTTLE, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, COURTHOUSE, CUBA, DAVIS PARK, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DRIFTON, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, ENTERPRISE, FAIRCHILD, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRACEVILLE, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HAWKINSTOWN, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HOPEWELL, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOVETT, LYNN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MASSEE, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SIMSVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SNEADS, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, WETUMPKA, AND WORTH.
The slopes are open for summer, at least in California.
Several California ski resorts have announced they have received so much snow that they plan to stay open until well into the summer months.
Mammoth Mountain, a popular four-season resort located in the Eastern Sierra mountains, announced earlier this week it would be open for skiing at least until the end of July. This is the earliest in the year the resort has ever announced it would be open so late, communications director Lauren Burke told CNN over email.
Burke said that the resort was just 5 inches away from breaking its season snowfall record of 668" inches, set in 2010.
"We aim to keep lifts spinning until as long as conditions allow, which definitely could go into August this season," she wrote. "Spring skiing and riding conditions are going to be the best we've ever seen with the mountain in mid-winter form."
Similarly, Palisades Tahoe announced on Thursday it would continue to operate the Alpine portion of the resort until the July 4 weekend. They attributed the extension to "Lake Tahoe's second snowiest winter on record."
California has faced dramatic weather conditions in the past weeks. The state has been racked by powerful, atmospheric river storms that have brought a deluge of rain and snow after a yearslong, historic megadrought. The onslaught of moisture has relieved the drought and replenished crucial reservoirs, but has also triggered flooding and mudslides in some parts of the state.
Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that it expects the West's influx of rain and snow will likely turn off in April.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.