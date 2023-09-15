At 6 pm on September 13, St Paul’s — an iconic part of the London skyline for hundreds of years — concluded its choral evensong service as usual. And just an hour later, the nearly 350-year-old Church of England cathedral was ready to stage its first techno night.
The London skyline is pictured behind the dome of St Paul's cathedral on a cloudy day.
Alexander Spatari/Moment RF/Getty Images
Andre Josselin
London (CNN) — At 6 pm on Wednesday evening, St Paul’s — an iconic part of the London skyline for hundreds of years — concluded its choral evensong service as usual. And just an hour later, the nearly 350-year-old Church of England cathedral was ready to stage its first techno night.
The historic venue has been the backdrop for a number of grand events. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations for Queen Victoria in 1897, the funerals of Admiral Lord Nelson in 1806 and Winston Churchill in 1965 and marriage of King Charles III and Diana in 1981. But this week, as part of a collaboration between the City of London Corporation and Fabric nightclub, it was home to a performance from Australian techno-rock artist Ry Cuming, known by their stage name Ry X, accompanied by the London Contemporary Orchestra.