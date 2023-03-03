TSA detects a cat inside a carry-on bag at the Norfolk Airport

The Transportation Security Administration released this X-ray photo of a cat scanned inside a carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport.

 TSA Northeast

The folks running TSA security checkpoints at airports have some real humdingers to tell about the things they uncover. Soiled money. Inert grenades. Drugs inside scrunchies.

But cats? Live cats? Tucked inside carry-ons? It's happened before, and now it's happened again.

