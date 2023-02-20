United Airlines introduces a new family seating policy

A man and his son watch a United Airlines plane take off from Comalapa International Airport on February 18 in La Paz, El Salvador. United Airlines has a new seat map feature that will help families with children under 12 find seats together free of charge.

 Aphotografia/Getty Images

United Airlines has a new seat map feature that will help families with children under 12 find seats together free of charge, the airline announced on Monday.

The feature will include Basic Economy tickets.

