Stretching out on the world's best beach won't come easy. Baía do Sancho is accessible only by boat or via ladders descending down steep cliffs to the golden sand below.

The beach is in Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago some 220 miles (354 kilometers) off the coast of mainland Brazil, part of the country's Pernambuco state. Visitors to the islands arrive by plane or boat.

