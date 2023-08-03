You are not imagining it. Everyone you know is in Europe this summer

Travelers walk through Denver International Airport in Colorado, on July 30.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — It’s the summer of international travel for Americans.

After three years stuck close to home, people are heading to Europe and the Pacific in droves. And they are spending more money when they get there.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags