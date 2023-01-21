yard stickers.jpg

Burrweed develops hairy leaves that are divided into numerous segments and small, inconspicuous flowers in addition to the spine-tipped burrs found in the leaf axils. When treated with herbicides in January and February, lawn burrweed can be effectively controlled — and bare feet saved.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — Walking barefoot through soft grass is one of life’s greatest joys — the warmth of the ground, the tickling of the blades of grass on your feet, toes wriggling free from the confinement of shoes — it is just spectacular. In the summer.

In the midst of winter, after cold and rainy weeks, it sounds miserable, but if you are looking forward to that summer experience, you may want to prepare your lawn now.

Alicia Holloway is the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in Barrow County.

