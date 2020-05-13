DSC_0581.JPG

Despite weather damage from 2017 tornadoes and a 2018 hurricane, the tree-lined beauty of Albany's "Avenues" -- in this case, on Sixth Avenue -- still provides a picturesque walkway. 

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY -- Despite weather damage from recent tornadoes and a hurricane, the tree-lined beauty of Albany's "Avenues" still provides a picturesque walkway.

