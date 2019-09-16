TIFTON – While a new school year always brings change and excitement, this school year brought something especially exciting to two Tift County Schools.
Through a partnership with Tift Regional Health System and the Tift County School System, a Southwell School Clinic opened at both Eighth Street Middle School and Annie Bell Clark Elementary School when the school year started in August.
“We are very excited about this partnership,” Tift County School Superintendent Adam Hathaway said. “We believe this will cut down on student, faculty and staff absences by providing quick access to quality health care, which will in turn help our faculty teach and our students learn.”
The clinic is operated fully by Tift Regional, with a nurse practitioner and licensed practical nurse at each clinic. Monica Davis, NP, and Jackie Parker, LPN, will see sixth- through 12th-grade students, along with faculty, staff and retirees, at the Eighth Street Middle School Clinic Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jessica Boyd, NP, and Amy Saylor, LPN, will see Pre-K-fifth-grade students, along with faculty, staff and retirees, at the Annie Bell Clark Elementary School Clinic, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Each clinic is for patients experiencing non-emergent sickness, and children will not be seen without parental consent. Students are seen at the clinics regardless of their families’ ability to pay.
Telemedicine is also offered at other Tift County Schools through Tift Regional Health System, ensuring that Tift County students at other schools will still have access to the nurse practitioners and licensed practical nurses at either the Eighth Street Middle School clinic or the Annie Bell Clark Elementary School clinic without having to leave their campus.
“This partnership with the Tift County School System is an important one, as it allows us to provide Tift County students, faculty and staff with faster access to high quality health care,” Claire Byrnes, TRMC senior vice president of ambulatory services, said. “These clinics are a part of our continued efforts to make Tifton and all areas we serve healthier communities, and we look forward to more partnerships like this in the future.”
For more information about the school clinics, call (229)-353-ESMS (3767) for Eighth Street Middle School or (229) 353-ABCS (2227) for Annie Belle Clark Elementary School.