Trio of local Scouts honored with Eagle Scout recognition

Caden Woodcock was joined by his parents, Jon and Tracey Woodcock, and his brother, Eagle Scout Ian Woodcock, at a recent Court of Honor recognizing his accomplishment of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Giacomo Palazzolo was joined by his parents, Jim and Rose Palazzolo, at a recent Court of Honor recognizing his accomplishment of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Levi DeMott was joined by his parents, Jeff and Lisa DeMott, and his brothers Milo and Simon DeMott, at a recent Court of Honor recognizing his accomplishment of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
ALBANY -- A Court of Honor was convened recently to recognize three members of St. Teresa's Boy Scout Troop 3 who each achieved the highest ranking in Scouting: Eagle Scout.
Giacomo Palazzolo, who now is a freshman at Georgia Southern University; Caden Woodcock, now a freshman at Georgie Southwestern State University, and Levi DeMott, a home-school graduate, each was recognized for his accomplishment at the ceremony, which was attended by members of the new Eagle Scouts' families, friends and fellow Scouts.
