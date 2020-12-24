ALBANY — Christmas and New Year’s road travel in Georgia is expected to be down significantly from 2019-20, but state law enforcement officials are ramping up traffic enforcement and will be watching for DUIs during the year-end holidays.
Sixteen people died on Georgia roads during the last year-end holiday period. For Christmas 2019, which was 54 hours long, there were 14 deaths on Georgia roadways. The New Year’s 2019-20 period was only 30 hours long and there were only two road deaths. This year, each holiday traffic period will be 78 hours long.
“This year has been one for the record books,” Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said. “However, it is still the primary focus and commitment of State Troopers and officers to focus on motorists who break state traffic laws and exercise bad driving habits that could potentially cause serious injuries or fatal crashes.”
AAA Travel is predicting that traffic will be down 29% for the winter holiday period, which AAA officials reckon as Dec. 23-Jan. 3. Nationally, AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers this holiday period.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel, said. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
Still, about 84.5 million people will travel this holiday season, going at least 50 miles from home at some time during the two-week period, AAA said. The vast majority of those who travel during the holidays go by auto, and that will be the case again this year.
AAA says up to 81 million Americans will travel by car, about 96% of overall travelers. That year-to-year decline, however, will only be about 25% compared to last year because auto travel is expected to replace some trips previously taken by bus, train or airliner.
In Georgia, the year-to-year decline will be less, with 2.5 million projected to travel by car, compared to 3.2 million in 2019 — a drop of 22.9%
One bright spot for motorists is the prospect that gas prices will remain about 50 cents cheaper than December 2019. Recent monthly gas prices are 19%, below 2019 averages, AAA officials said.
“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for last-minute trips, especially around the holidays,” AAA Spokesperson Jeanette Casselano McGee said. “But the lower prices and less traffic aren’t driving decisions to hit the road. Americans are looking to the public health landscape, including COVID-19 case numbers, to make their travel decisions.”
Georgia DPS figures the upcoming travel periods as from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27, and from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3.
During last year’s Christmas holiday travel period, Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated 248 crashes that resulted in 149 injuries, and eight fatal crashes that resulted in eight of the state’s 14 fatalities. Six were in south Georgia, with Colquitt GSP Post troopers working two deaths and Douglas GSP Post working three. The sixth was handled by Valdosta police.
Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers issued 5,333 citations and 8,222 warnings, with 124 people arrested for driving under the influence over the 54-hour period.
During the brief 2020-21 New Year’s holiday travel period, troopers worked 143 crashes that resulted in 71 injuries and one fatal crash with one fatality worked by troopers with the Brunswick GSP Post. The other death was worked by Marietta police.
In addition, troopers and officers issued 5,083 citations, 7,275 warnings, and arrested 160 people for DUI over the 30-hour New Year’s holiday period.
Troopers will be especially watchful for DUI and distracted driving. DPS officials say those who plan to drink alcoholic beverages should be sure to utilize a designated sober driver, or to secure a safe ride home from a family member, friend, taxi or rideshare.
“Although this year’s Christmas and New Year’s celebrations do not mirror those of last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we want everyone to enjoy this holiday season with family and friends by driving sober, staying focused on the road, and obeying the traffic laws and executive orders of this state,” Wright said.
DPS officials said that the traffic fatality count for Georgia will be updated throughout the holidays on its Twitter account, www.twitter.com/ga_dps.
