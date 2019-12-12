ALBANY — The carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is heard often this time of year, but have you ever wondered how much it would cost for True Love to deliver the fowl- and entertainer-heavy gifts to his sweetheart?
Certainly partridges, swans and leaping lords are dated gift choices these days, though five gold rings might still be on someone's wish list. But those are the gifts listed, and each year since 1984 PNC Financial Services Group calculates the PNC Christmas Price Index, which calculates the cost of giving one set of each of the presents listed in the carol.
As one might expect, the total for 2019 sets a new record — $38,993.59. Still, that’s a miniscule 0.2% increase over 2018.
While it’s a whimsical holiday tradition for the Pittsburgh-headquartered financial institution, the PNC CPI often reflects the federal government’s Consumer Price Index. This year, however, it’s well below the federal CPI of 1.8%.
"Despite the stock market hitting record highs recently, it is a welcome gift for the holidays that the PNC Christmas Price Index stayed relatively flat this year," Amanda Agati, chief investment strategist for PNC Asset Management Group, said. "However, the Scrooges of the season are the gold rings, which saw the biggest year-over-year price increase in the index, and prices for some of our fowl friends, which are truly foul."
So, what’s the cost for each gift?
A partridge in a pear tree would run you $210.17, down 4.5% from 2018. That’s because while the cost of the bird was about the same, the price of the tree dropped about $10.
Two turtle doves are a bargain at $300, a drop of 20% from 2018 and the doves’ first value decline since 2004.
Three French hens stay at $181.50 (the most affordable birds on the list), with four calling birds also static from last year at $599.96.
Five gold rings, however, jumped 10% from 2018 for a total of $825.
Six geese a-laying continued their upward trend, rising 7.7% to reach $420. That’s on top of an 8.3% jump between 2017 and 2018.
Seven swans a-swimming are the highest-priced birds on the list at a whopping $13,125, unchanged for the fourth consecutive year.
The most stable on the list (no pun intended) are the eight maids a-milking. The PNC CPI doesn’t include the cost of leasing or buying cows and the laborers’ pay-rate is tied to federal minimum wage, which hasn’t changed in a decade. The cost is set at $58.
Gifts in motion also are stable with no changes from 2018. Nine ladies dancing are $7,552.84 again, while 10 lords a-leaping remain at $10,000.
The two sets of musicians, however, each see slight bumps of 0.8%. Eleven pipers piping would run you $2,748.87, while the 12 drummers would drum up an invoice of $2,972.25.
Those who like to shop online, meanwhile, would have to dig even deeper. Internet prices tend to be higher because of travel and shipping costs, which means True Love would have to e-pay $42,258.91 ($3,265.32 more than in-store purchases) for the convenience.
While the PNC CPI is pricey enough, if the gifts were given cumulatively as they were in the song — for instance, True Love gives a dozen partridges and pear trees — the cost for the 364 presents would be much higher — $170,298.03. At least that amount is down $64.23 compared to 2018.
The PNC CPI was started 36 years ago to engage clients of PNC’s predecessor, Provident National Bank in Philadelphia, during the traditionally light holiday weeks. It’s now one of PNC’s most popular and anticipated economic reports.
Since 1986, Rebekah McCahan of PNC Asset Management Group has handled the shopping duties to set the prices. She gets partridge and dove prices from a national bird supplier, whose hatcheries provided the cost of the hens and swans. The price of the geese comes from a waterfowl farm, and a national pet chain provides the price of the calling birds, or canaries.
The pear tree price came from a New Jersey nursery, and a national jewelry chain provided the cost of five 14-carat gold rings. PHILADANCO, a modern dance company in Philadelphia, provided the cost of ladies dancing, and the Pennsylvania Ballet supplied the cost of the Lords a-leaping.
The sources for the prices remain the same for the most part for consistency, but they have changed on occasion due to changes in the market or business landscape, PNC officials said.
How much have the prices changed? In 1984, the first year, the PNC CPI was $20,023.57. It’s lowest total was 1995, when it dipped to $17,848.99, dropping a dramatic $6,401.16 — a dramatic market correction, whimsical or not. The index total has increased every year since 2002.