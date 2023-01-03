uhal growth.jpg

 Special Photo: U-Haul

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Georgia is the No. 8 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Georgia in one-way U-Haul trucks dropped 7% over 2021, but departures fell 9% as overall traffic slowed.

