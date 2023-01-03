PHOENIX, Ariz. — Georgia is the No. 8 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.
People arriving in Georgia in one-way U-Haul trucks dropped 7% over 2021, but departures fell 9% as overall traffic slowed.
Due to fewer people leaving the Peach State, Georgia netted a larger percentage of arrivals to jump 15 spots from its No. 23 growth ranking in 2021. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Georgia accounted for 50.2% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of Georgia (49.8% departures), which has registered as a U-Haul net-gain state every year since 2019.
“Georgia is a very business-friendly state with a lot of jobs,” explained Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Atlanta North president. “Georgia opened back up quickly after the pandemic and that was attractive to a lot of people. Amazon is building on every corner, lots of distribution warehouses. There’s the SK Battery America plants for Tesla and other new car productions.
“Georgia is in growth mode, especially with other states having a hard time keeping up with the supply chain. The Port of Savannah took a lot of the deliveries that California couldn’t, and that area is expanding. Companies are relocating their work forces to Georgia in record numbers.”
The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data are compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.
Texas paced the nation in growth for the fifth time since 2016, while Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia round out the top five growth states. California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th for the third year in a row, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.
Georgia’s top growth cities are Athens, Sandy Springs, Atlanta and Statesboro. Other notable net-gain markets include McDonough, Blairsville, Buford, Evans, Macon, Smyrna, Duluth, Grovetown, Albany, Villa Rica, Lithonia, Dallas, Commerce and Hampton.
While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents. Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the additional growth state releases and national releases from the U-Haul Growth Index.
2022 U-Haul Growth States (2021 growth rankings in parentheses)
1. TEXAS (1)
2. FLORIDA (2)
3. SOUTH CAROLINA (4)
4. NORTH CAROLINA (19)
5. VIRGINIA (31)
6. TENNESSEE (3)
7. ARIZONA (5)
8. GEORGIA (23)
9. OHIO (24)
10. IDAHO (9)
11. COLORADO (7)
12. UTAH (28)
13. NEVADA (29)
14. INDIANA (6)
15. MISSOURI (39)
16. WISCONSIN (13)
17. MINNESOTA (17)
18. MONTANA (22)
19. NEW MEXICO (10)
20. ALABAMA (46)
21. IOWA (27)
22. OREGON (14)
23. WASHINGTON (15)
24. PENNSYLVANIA (48)
25. WEST VIRGINIA (26)
26. KENTUCKY (38)
27. DELAWARE (30)
28. CONNECTICUT (18)
29. MAINE (8)
30. VERMONT (12)
31. SOUTH DAKOTA (11)
32. NEBRASKA (20)
33. WYOMING (21)
34. MISSISSIPPI (37)
35. LOUISIANA (43)
♦ 36. WASHINGTON D.C.(35)
37. NORTH DAKOTA (33)
38. NEW HAMPSHIRE (25)
39. KANSAS (40)
40. RHODE ISLAND (32)
41. ALASKA (16)
42. OKLAHOMA (44)
43. ARKANSAS (41)
44. MARYLAND (34)
45. NEW JERSEY (36)
46. NEW YORK (45)
47. MASSACHUSETTS (47)
48. MICHIGAN (42)
49. ILLINOIS (49)
50. CALIFORNIA (50)
Washington, D.C. is its own U-Haul market and is listed among growth states for migration trends purposes. Hawaii is omitted since state-to-state U-Haul truck moves do not occur.
U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 10 provinces and 50 states. The geographical coverage from 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a broad overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.
