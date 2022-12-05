uga coalitions.jpeg

The Washington County Extension office hosts the 2022 Well Connected Communities Master Volunteer Academy Graduation. Participants gather in a conference room during the ceremony.

 Special Photo

ATHENS — Georgia 4-H and UGA Extension in Washington County held the 2022 Well Connected Communities Master Volunteer Academy Graduation earlier this year. Well Connected Communities is an effort to cultivate wellness across the country.

In partnership with the National 4-H Council, program participants are working to remove barriers and create communities where healthy choices are easy and available to all.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags