herbicide.jpg

Palmer amaranth, an annual broadleaf weed, can reach heights of 7 to 10 feet. It is very competitive and grows quickly, making it particularly difficult for producers to control as it becomes resistant to herbicides currently on the market.

 Special Photo

TIFTON — Peanuts, although a major crop in Georgia, is a minor crop in the U.S., with only about 1.5 million acres planted — versus approximately 90 million acres each of field corn and soybeans.

Due to its limited acreage, there are not many herbicides solely developed for peanuts by major agrichemical companies. Unfortunately, emerging herbicide resistance problems in pernicious weeds like Palmer amaranth are of increasing concern in peanut-producing states, and growers need more tools to combat these weeds.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

