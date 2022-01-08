ATHENS — As the new year approaches, many people discover a renewed enthusiasm for self-care and self-improvement. Georgia residents looking for guidance on matters of health, healthy relationships, financial literacy and more can count on University of Georgia Cooperative Extension for a wealth of resources to help reach those goals.
Those looking to increase their physical activity and fitness levels can check out health tips from the College of Family and Consumer Sciences, UGA Extension’s Walk-a-Weigh program, fitness activities for youths like 4-H Yoga for Kids, and local county programming like Upson County Workout Wednesday.
Eating better is on many people’s list of resolutions, and extension has tips for improving diet and embracing nutrition.
More worried about pocketbook than waistline? Learn how you can achieve financial health with money management tips from Extension experts.
Often overlooked in the face of day-to-day challenges, prioritizing mental health and wellness is an important part of achieving balance, and UGA Extension offers an extensive list of resources that can help.
Becoming more active personally and in the community can improve individuals’ quality of life, and UGA Extension offers opportunities to volunteer as well as programs through which people can connect over shared interests, such as the Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program.
Learn important coping skills and find activities that families can do together that can improve communication and build better relationship with kids of all ages.
No matter the goals for 2022, UGA Extension is ready to lend a helping hand throughout the year.
Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
