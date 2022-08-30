course 1.jpg

While at the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Kristen Dunning has become a student leader and researcher, started a successful personal care products business, and developed an idea to make the industry she loves more transparent in its history and more equitable in its future.

ATHENS — Since landing at the University of Georgia in 2018, Kristen Dunning has been building opportunities.

While at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, she has become a student leader and researcher, started a successful personal care products business, and developed an idea to make the industry she loves more transparent in its history and more equitable in its future.

