GRIFFIN — The University of Georgia Griffin campus will hold its inaugural Dawg Dash 5K on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. on the campus, located at 1109 Experiment St.
The event, which is open to all ages and fitness levels, will also include a 1-mile fun run/walk. Prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place overall winners and to the first-place winners in each age category.
Registration is available at dawgdash2019.eventbrite.com. The entry fee is $20 if preregistered by Nov. 13. Late or event-day registration is $25.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Griffin-Spalding County United Way and UGA-Griffin. For more information, contact Beth Horne at (770) 228-7214 or bhorne@uga.edu.