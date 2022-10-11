drone.jpeg

A sprayer drone flies above a UGA research field on a partly cloudy day.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

TIFTON — It’s a familiar sight for many — a ground sprayer slowly making rounds in a field, applying pesticides to row crops to give producers the best chance of protecting crops from pests and seeing high yields at harvest. These ground sprayers, with booms that can be up to 120 feet wide, are the tool of choice for producers who are spraying large areas with agricultural chemicals.

But there are times when these large, heavy ground sprayers have limitations. Significant rains or difficult terrain can make it challenging to run the machinery in a particular area or field, preventing a producer from applying pesticides in a timely manner, Simer Virk, assistant professor in the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said. Producers face additional challenges when pests or diseases are present in small areas of their fields — where ground sprayers, with their large booms may not be well-equipped or efficient to provide the targeted application that producers seek.

