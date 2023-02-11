37824-035.dng

Ph.D. student Maria Huertas-Diaz counts plaque assays in professor Biao He’s lab at the College of Veterinary Medicine.

 Photo by Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA

ATHENS — Over the past nine years, UGA’s annual R&D expenditures have increased by nearly 58%

For the first time in its history, the University of Georgia surpassed a half-billion dollars in research and development spending in Fiscal Year 2022. With total expenditures of $545.6 million — representing a jump of more than 10% from the previous year — UGA did not simply exceed the half-billion mark, it rocketed past it.

