ATHENS — The University of Georgia is partnering with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to present a free digital marketing webinar for agribusiness owners looking for alternate ways to sell their products.
The webinar will be hosted on Wednesday at 10 a.m. by the UGA Small Business Development Center, the Department of Agriculture’s Georgia Grown division and UGA Cooperative Extension.
Agriculture-related businesses from across the state have had trouble getting their fresh produce, meat and seafood to market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will introduce participants to e-commerce, best practices for social and email marketing, and suggestions for packaging products for shipping.
“We’ll provide good takeaways on ways to market their business online,” said Bill Boone, SBDC entrepreneur outreach specialist. “If they need additional help or resources to implement the techniques covered in the class, the SBDC is available to assist.”
Additional webinars may be scheduled as needed, he said.
Georgia Grown helps agribusiness thrive by bringing producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers and agritourism together to increase their exposure to customers suppliers and partners through an online searchable database. Find out more at georgiagrown.com/find-georgia-grown.
UGA Cooperative Extension assists producers and consumers with information and resources through its network of county agents and specialists throughout the state. Visit the extension website for more information at extension.uga.edu or call 1-800-ASK-UGA1.
Registration for the webinar is required and available at georgiasbdc.org/marketing-georgia-grown-ecommerce.
