grill.jpg

A first-year course offered by the University of Georgia's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences allows students to discover the art, science and history of barbecue.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- At the University of Georgia, undergraduate students spend their first years as young adults gaining vital skills that last a lifetime: deeper knowledge, practical capabilities and, in select cases, grill master status.

The first-year seminar class “BBQ and You,” taught by John Michael Gonzalez and Alexander Stelzleni in the Department of Animal and Dairy Science at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, is tailored for students interested in improving their barbecue technique.

