ATHENS — Priscilla Smith peers into a group of holly bushes on the University of Georgia’s South Campus. Nestled between the leaves, she spies a young Joro spider clinging to its web. With her hand, she gently guides the spider into a plastic container — web and all.

Smith, a rising fourth-year student in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, is working this summer alongside researchers in the Forest Entomology Laboratory at the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. She’s helping search for answers to a big question: How will the presence of Joro spiders affect overall forest health?

