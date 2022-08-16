ATHENS -- The University of Georgia’s class of 2026 is its biggest and one of its most academically qualified yet. More than 6,200 new first-year students start classes at UGA Wednesday, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications.
The students have impressive academic achievements, high school GPAs and test scores. They also excel outside the classroom, with extracurricular participation and service to their communities.
The rigor of students’ high school coursework relative to what is available at their school remains a key factor in admissions decisions at UGA. The first-year students arrive with an average of nine Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or dual-enrollment courses. The class has an average high school GPA of 4.12, the sixth consecutive year that the average weighted high school GPA of the entering students exceeds 4.0. The class of 2026 also posts an average ACT score of 32, tying last year’s record, and an average SAT score of 1,384.
“The University of Georgia is thrilled to welcome such an extraordinary class,” President Jere W. Morehead said. “As UGA continues to set new standards in undergraduate education, we are attracting the very best students who want to engage with our academic community and begin making a difference from their first semester on campus.”
Although final demographic data won’t be available until after the semester begins, preliminary data show that 31% of incoming students self-identify as a member of a minority group. Thirteen percent of first-year students are the first in their families to attend college, up from 8% last year. The incoming class includes students from 452 Georgia high schools, 148 Georgia counties, 41 states and 18 countries.
Approximately 75% of the first-year students are Georgia residents. Overall, 87% of UGA’s undergraduate student body is made up of Georgia residents, a percentage of in-state students that is far above many other state flagship institutions in the Southeast.
“It is amazing to see a class that is so intelligent, creative, resilient and tremendously diverse,” Barkley Barton II, director of undergraduate admissions, said. “The entire class of 2026 is poised to become leaders and entrepreneurs and to have a positive impact on the UGA community and the global society.”
Around 1,700 transfer students also are beginning their studies at UGA this week, supported by resources such as the Transfer Student Experience Success Pathway. About one-third of UGA’s graduates enter the university as transfer students.
At the graduate level, approximately 2,500 students representing 45 states and 72 countries are beginning their studies at UGA. They are joined by nearly 500 incoming professional students in law, veterinary medicine and pharmacy. In addition, the Augusta University/UGA Medical Partnership recently welcomed 60 first-year medical students.
UGA has launched a presidential hiring initiative that aims to hire 50 faculty members in data science, AI and related fields through 2023. The university also is recruiting 20 additional faculty members in fields experiencing rapid student growth and eight additional academic advisors to support students in high-demand areas.
“We want this incoming class to succeed in the classroom,” Vice President for Instruction Marisa Pagnattaro said. “Every member of this incoming class will engage in experiential learning activities such as internships, research and service-learning prior to graduation. We’re working to expand hands-on learning opportunities for students and to provide scholarships to students who need them. We’re confident that the very bright class of 2026 will do great things, and we’re here to support them on their journey.”
UGA students are well-prepared for success after graduation. Of the students who graduated in the class of 2021, 92% were employed, attending graduate school or engaged in post-grad internships within six months of graduation, according to career outcomes data released by the UGA Career Center.
“By connecting promising students with world-class faculty members who are the best and brightest scholars in their fields, the University of Georgia is contributing to the vitality of our state and world by educating the next generation of leaders,” S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said. “We are excited about the upcoming academic year and the new opportunities in teaching, research and service it brings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.