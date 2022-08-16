uga class.jpg

Parents help students move into Brumby Hall on UGA move in day in Athens last week. Students will start classes on Wednesday.

 Joshua L. Jones/USA Today Network

ATHENS -- The University of Georgia’s class of 2026 is its biggest and one of its most academically qualified yet. More than 6,200 new first-year students start classes at UGA Wednesday, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications.

The students have impressive academic achievements, high school GPAs and test scores. They also excel outside the classroom, with extracurricular participation and service to their communities.

