ALBANY — Yes, it’s rare, but for some participants in this ever more greedy business climate, it’s not always just about the money. Developer Brad Hallford is one of those people.
After coming home to Albany following a decadelong stint with the FBI, Hallford and his business partner/mom Martha Neely decided to purchase the westernmost half of the Village Green Shopping Complex that had, to put it kindly, fallen into serious disrepair.
Now, with millions of dollars worth of work — including a resurfaced parking lot, 17 decorative and illuminating 30-foot light fixtures, and a completely modern and appealing reworking of the shopping complex’s fascia as well as its units’ interiors — tenants in the Village Green Commons complex are opening for business, a new destination shopping center in an area that had deteriorated to the point of near customer avoidance.
“My mom and I bought the property about two years ago through our Live Oak Properties,” Hallford, whose low-key demeanor exudes an air of no-nonsense business acumen, said. “When I looked over the place, the thing I remembered most was going there as a kid growing up in Albany. It immediately appealed to me, from a business perspective and as an opportunity to turn this center around for Albany.
“My mother and I had started our business while I was still in the FBI, and we started off buying a few homes and duplexes. When I came home and a friend showed me this property, it just so happened I had another property I was ready to sell. We started putting the numbers together, and it worked.”
But Hallford wanted more than just to turn a profit on the 57,000-square-foot shopping center.
“Hey, I’ll admit we spent more on this development than we had to,” he said. “But I wanted it to be nice, and my mom wanted it to be nice. She and my wife, Lori, spent a lot of time on the design work. The idea they had was to give it an ‘Atlanta feel.’ Plus, we wanted it to be a development that would attract business owners.”
That has happened. Tenants already have leased several of the 35 units in the complex, which also includes 120 storage units to the immediate north of the Commons, a pair of adjacent shopping units to the west and south, and a vacant lot that Hallford wants to turn into a walking/fitness track, a perfect complement, he said, to the crossfit center that is part of the Commons complex as well as a place for employees of his tenants to exercise.
Among the businesses, new and established, that are part of the Commons are Charlie B’s nightclub, Eminent Electronics and Geek Shop, Candler’s Hair Company, Worldcamp, Battle Axe Training Institute, Pure Tranquility Day Spa, an as-yet unnamed “upscale” restaurant, Creations, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes, Caruso Brandy, Live Oak Financial, The Clay Spot, Get Fit by Melinda and Oswalt’s Retail LLC, which is relocating from the Albany Mall.
“We have a number of tenants who were here before we purchased the center who have stayed on,” Hallford said. “And we have some new businesses that are starting up, which is really exciting. Our goal was to attract quality, local tenants, and I think we’ve done that.
“We’re working with our tenants to determine the size of their units, typically from 500 to 3,500 square feet. We also work with them on the build-out — work with them if their business must be permitted by the city, help them to find qualified contractors. One thing that’s helped us attract tenants is, with the rise of online retailers, a lot of the so-called big box stores are closing. We’ve seen a demand for these kinds of local businesses.”
While Hallford will grant you that, like all business owners, he wants to make money on his Village Green Commons development, he also declares he wants to help support the local businesses that, he says, are the “heart of a community.”
“Due to the location and the history of this development, we saw a lot of upside,” Hallford said. “And, so far, the units have pretty much sold themselves. I have nothing but respect for business owners willing to take a risk on a start-up during COVID with so many things still up in the air.
“What we wanted — and what the Commons is becoming — is a cool place for people in Albany to go. We’re going to make sure the right businesses get in here. That will be a win for our community.”
