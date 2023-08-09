ATLANTA -- The University System of Georgia contributed a total of $20.1 billion to Georgia’s economy between July 1, 2021, and June 30, an $800 million or 4.14% increase over the previous year, a new study shows.

Conducted on behalf of USG by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, the study also showed USG over the same period generated 159,034 full- and part-time jobs across Georgia.

