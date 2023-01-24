B85EDC8A-62EB-448F-A933-4D537E43611A.jpeg

The Night Watch

 Dennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- In the process of conserving a 17th-century painting by Dutch master Rembrandt, scientists have isolated an unexpected chemical within the paint, shedding light on some of the techniques used to create ancient masterpieces.

The Night Watch, arguably Rembrandt’s most famous work of art, was painted I 1642 and now lives in the Rijksmuseum of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

