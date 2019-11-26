ALBANY -- Following is additional and corrected information about the Dec. 1 pop-up Market outside the Garden Center at Historic Rawson Circle at 808 Fifth Avenue and Photos and Cookies with Santa to be held inside the center.
The pop-up market outside will run from 1-5 p.m. Shoppers will have an opportunity to purchase unique items made by local artisans.
Photos and Cookies with Santa will be sponsored by the Rawson Circle Garden District Inc., the association for the Historic Rawson Circle Neighborhood. Santa will be at the Garden Center from 3-5 p.m.
The collaborative events will offer visitors from the community an afternoon of fun and joy to kick off the holiday season.