ALBANY – The fall of Saigon on March 30 is considered the official end date of the War in Vietnam. Sadly, for many Vietnam veterans, their War did not end 45 years ago. In honor of their service and sacrifice, we now celebrate March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Like so many things related to the War in Vietnam, even attempting to get simple statistics related to those who served during the conflict quickly becomes murky.
Searching for something as simple as how many Americans served in Vietnam is difficult due to flawed record-keeping during the period. The Department of Defense estimates between 2,709,918 to 3,173,845 Americans served in-country and in-waters there between 1954 through 1975.
These figures are even more cloudy when census data and information from veterans groups indicate that between 9 and 12 million Americans have “stolen valor” with false claims of having served in Vietnam.
Between 1964 and 1973, the selective Service drafted 2.2 million males from a potential pool of 27 million in the United States. Almost 71% of those serving in-country were volunteers.
John T. Gay of Moultrie was one of those who volunteered to serve.
“In 1968, Danny Morrison and I went drove to Fort Benning, Georgia,” Gay said.
At the age of 18, his war had begun. Sixty-one percent of those who ended up going to Vietnam were younger than 21 years of age.
“Hell, we were just 18 years old; we weren’t smart enough to be scared," Gay said. "We just did what they told us.”
In 1959, there were approximately 1,000 U.S. military advisers in Vietnam. Under President Kennedy, the number would climb to 16,000 U.S. troops in-country and would reach a high of 540,000 in 1968 when the Tet Offensive took place.
Following a series of training courses, including Advanced Infantry School, Jump School and Ranger school, Gay said Army officials told him, “No more schools for you.."
"They sent me to Vietnam for 14 months, where I served in the 1st Infantry Division, Co. I. 75th Regiment as a member of a Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol," he said.
The LRRPs were an innovation formed to meet the need for a different kind of soldier. Each patrol consisted of a six-man team that was airlifted by helicopter deep into enemy territory, where they would operate for up to 14 days with limited support, usually just limited radio contact and artillery support if they were in range.
They were the eyes and ears of the units they served. Reporting on enemy strength and resources. Although utilized primarily for intelligence gathering, their body counts were significant. When prisoners needed to be captured for interrogation, the job fell to the LRRPs. Their actions so close to, yet unseen by, the enemy had a great impact on demoralizing the North Vietnamese soldiers and Viet Cong as well.
“It was like hide and seek,” Gay said. “They would take us in by helicopter and drop us out at dawn. We would stay hidden and gather information by watching trails to determine how many were in an area, what supplies they had. They had bunkers that where like a city, with kids and women. We would slip out, make our report and they would send a much large assault force into the area.”
The two weeks in and one week out schedule resulted in most LRRPs spending more than 250 days in the "boonies."
“We tried not to make contact, but to find out as much information as we could,” Gay said.
When they made contact it was usually a fast firefight and a radio call: “Team 3 contact. Copy.” Followed by a hard run to a prearranged extraction site.
Gay’s first mission in-country was to recover the remains of an entire six-man LRRP team that was ambushed.
“Three were killed outright and three were obviously tortured over a period of time," he said. "It wasn’t pretty.”
Prior to that action, Specialist 4 Robert D. Law earned the Congressional Medal of Honor throwing his body on a grenade, saving his six-man LRRP team. One of Gay’s best friends would be John Douglas, who survived that attack but received severe injuries.
I recall walking across the Valdosta State College campus with John in the early '70s when a helicopter from nearby Moody Air Force Base flew overhead. Before I ever heard the sound of the spinning rotors, Douglas froze and quickly looked around. With another upward glance, he said, “That is one of the best sounds and one of the worst sounds I’ve heard in my life.”
That was the first time Douglas spoke of his Vietnam experiences with me. Most of those talks would come long after our graduation.
Between 1945 and 1975, at least 58,000 Americans would lose their lives in Vietnam. Another 153,000 would be wounded while serving there. More than 75,000 of these would be permanently disabled in some manner. At least 766 were taken as prisoners and held in captivity. Almost 19%, or 144, would die before the war ended and prisoners were released. Many of those who came home from Vietnam, like the veterans of wars before and after, all left something behind. Some just came home a little more whole than others.
After 14 months in-country, Gay returned to Moultrie.
“I came home and learned to keep my mouth shut," he said "I had no idea of the anti-war sentiment. It was culture shock. It was hard for me to deal with the disrespect. We thought we were doing what our country wanted us to do. I was spit on and cussed. I got to Moultrie and I took that uniform off.”
About a month and a half after returning home, Gay became seriously ill and started passing out. His family rushed him to the VA hospital in Atlanta, where it was determined he had contracted malaria. He was treated for that as well as for a serious sinus condition resulting from sepsis while in-country.
Gay would go on to graduate from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Valdosta State.
“I wanted to start a new life," he said." Coming out of hell, at first it was hard to be around civilized people.”
Much of his life following Vietnam reads like a novel; a story for another time. However, like many Vietnam veterans, it became apparent that Gay found it difficult to live a nine-to-five existence.
Many of the stories Gay has shared over the past few years relating to his tour of duty are best left between us. However, I can tell you I am happy that my “Brother” John Gay survived not only his 14 months in-country but the 50 years since.
Sadly, COVID-19 has restricted the many celebrations that were scheduled across the country this year. I would encourage you to put out the flag and call a Vietnam veteran you know and tell them you are glad they made it home.
I would like to take this opportunity to also let John Loomis, Jimmy Boswell, and Gary Scott know I’m glad they made it home and thank them for the impact they have had on my life. For those I know who have never spoken of your service, I welcome you back as well. For T.J. and those who tried to come home and did not make it, I appreciate your service.
