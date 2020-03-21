ALBANY – While the medical community across southwest Georgia has been the focus of attention in regard to COVID-19, another group of medical professionals, veterinarians, have been facing challenges of their own related to the pandemic.
“We have been diligently checking the CDC and WHO guidelines on what is going on," vet Dr. Austin Mobley said. "Veterinary practices are still considered essential at this time.”
In an effort to protect their staff as well as their clients, many veterinarians are now offering curbside service except in the case of emergency. Animal specialists are doing initial triage over the phone and meeting their clients in the parking lot to bring the pet inside the clinic for examination. Afterward, they call the owner, giving them the results of their exam.
This process will be the standard protocol, except for emergencies, for the clinic until further notice. And like so many things dealing with COVID-19, this could change immediately.
“We are working to eliminate as much face-to-face exposure between humans as possible in an effort to limit the spread of the virus,” Mobley said.
The veterinarian went on to explain that infectious disease experts and multiple domestic and international agencies specializing in human and animal health have seen no evidence at this point to indicate that pets are becoming ill with COVID-19 or that they have spread it through animal-to-human transmission.
The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends: “Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that those ill with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. … As always, careful hand-washing and other infection control practices can reduce the chance of spreading any disease.”
“We want to be sure your pets can still get quality care; that’s why we are doing a curbside service and are not doing any grooming or other non-essential services at this time," Mobley said. "Obviously, we are here for emergency services. Clearly, everyone is going to be affected by this. Businesses are being closed.”
He said vets are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus and still remain open, as are most other vets in the area.
"We are about to begin offering some telemedicine alternatives where we can virtually meet with you," Mobley said. "It's kind of like Facetime. We’re also starting an online pharmacy to make it easier for our clients to get their medicines. We’re doing what we've got to do. Animals need health care, too."
