ALBANY -- Legend says that when you see a cardinal, an angel or loved one is nearby. During the time of her sister Mary’s recent illness, Donna Anderson's family saw many cardinals each day, like this one in their backyard.
featured
Visiting angel?
- By Donna Anderson Special to The Albany Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Opening of three Albany Food Lion stores brings new grocery options
- There's good Covid-19 news, including a third vaccine's approval. But don't ease up on safety measures, Fauci warns
- Lee County, Carver-Columbus to meet in 2021 Hamp Smith Football Classic at Albany State
- Albany City Commission sets earlier closing time for bars
- Reversal of Earth's magnetic poles may have triggered Neanderthal extinction -- and it could happen again
- Stripling's General Store announces expansion plans into Tifton
- Lee Co-County Manager Michael Sistrunk tenders resignation
- Independent radio station fights for survival
- MARY JANE SALTER
- GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Deerfield-Windsor, Westwood post playoff wins
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption this week at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - Feb 24
- ON THE MARKET: Custom built Albany home in Byron Plantation features 2 tankless water heaters
- PHOTOS: Retirement celebration of Albany State University's Dr. Stephanie R. Harris-Jolly
- PHOTOS: The Big Blue & Gold Circus, part of Pre-Alumni Council Week at Albany State University
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Wellness Day 2021
- PHOTOS: WPFQ's Honey Jam weekend event a big success
- ON THE MARKET: 10 reasons this Albany home steps away from Doublegate Golf Course could be for you
- ON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features lava rock kitchen island from UGA legend Fran Tarkenton's home
- PHOTOS: Suit Drive with M.A.L.E.S., part of Albany State University's Pre-Alumni Council Week
- Biggest farming county in every state
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?
President Biden has been in office for over a month now. How do you think he has been handling his job so far? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.