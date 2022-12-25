...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM
CST/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
We are now in the time of celebrating the birth of Christ. That is the human birth, for Christ always was. Christ, the second person of the Trinity only came to earth to fulfill what God had wanted, and that was a way to salvation.
“No man comes unto the Father but my Me,” Jesus said.
The immaculate conception was to make sure Christ was not born into sin. The seed of any man born into this world is born into sin; therefore, Christ was conceived by the Holy Spirit, which is the third element of the Holy Trinity. The Holy Spirit was without sin and so Mary was made holy to carry Christ. Mary, being a virgin, and the Holy Spirit, being part of the trinity and without sin, made it possible for Christ to be born sinless.
John notes in verse 1:1: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God.”
The Word was Christ, so we are merely celebrating his being born into humanity, but sinless. And we do not know when He was actually born nor does the Bible tell us or describe to us what He looked like.
God has predestined plans for every child while in the womb. He really wants us to be with Him.
So why don’t we all go to Heaven? Because the minute we are born, we have left the sanctuary of the womb and become human and are therefore born in sin. So being born takes us from the point of predestination only to be wrapped in a blanket of sin. The blanket has many strings attached to it, which requires an extreme effort on our part to cut the strings so that we may enter through the gates of Heaven.
Ten of the strings are the commandments, but there are others. So by the time we leave earth, it is our responsibility to have those strings removed, believe in Christ, repent of our sins, ask for forgiveness, and then — by the Grace of God — Jesus will come to receive us.
Amen
